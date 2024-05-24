InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Separately, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. 3,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,524. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

