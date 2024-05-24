H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
