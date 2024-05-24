UBS Group Raises Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $18.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 15.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

