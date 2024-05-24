Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

