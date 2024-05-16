Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,653 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,754 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $330,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after buying an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,280,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3,539.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 221,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.46. 508,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

