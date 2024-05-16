Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337,359 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CSX by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,234,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,160,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,189,000 after buying an additional 1,609,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in CSX by 43.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,752,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.91. 2,490,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,036,526. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
