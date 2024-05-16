Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) CAO Howard Machek Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.12. 15,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,869. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $47.48.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CENT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Central Garden & Pet
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.