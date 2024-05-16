Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) CAO Howard Machek Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.12. 15,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,869. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CENT. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CENT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.