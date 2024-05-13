Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Eight Capital

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCBO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

DCBO traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 268,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,363. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Docebo by 56.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

