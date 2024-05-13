Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $478.86. 2,810,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338,000. The stock has a market cap of $433.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $471.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.