Prom Trading Down 3.3% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Prom has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $182.85 million and $1.84 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $10.02 or 0.00016377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011459 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,165.51 or 0.99978967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013256 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.06069576 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $1,932,662.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.