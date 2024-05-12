iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $286.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.32 and a twelve month high of $288.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.64.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

