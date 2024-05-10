Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OBDC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

