Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Silgan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Silgan has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

SLGN traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

