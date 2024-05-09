Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock remained flat at $25.44 on Thursday. 739,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,709. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

