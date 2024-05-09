Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.89. 258,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,897. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

