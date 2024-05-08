Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. Sempra also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.90 EPS.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $78.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $367,301.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.