Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. Sempra also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.90 EPS.
Sempra Stock Performance
Sempra stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $78.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.23.
Insider Activity at Sempra
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $367,301.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
