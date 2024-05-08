Head to Head Analysis: Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) vs. GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC)

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) and GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immunome and GlobeStar Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunome $14.02 million 66.78 -$106.81 million ($5.39) -2.90 GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A

GlobeStar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immunome.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

44.6% of Immunome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GlobeStar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Immunome shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of GlobeStar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Immunome has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlobeStar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Immunome and GlobeStar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunome -761.92% -69.74% -31.40% GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A N/A -75,007.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Immunome and GlobeStar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunome 0 0 7 0 3.00 GlobeStar Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Immunome presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.14%. Given Immunome’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immunome is more favorable than GlobeStar Therapeutics.

Summary

Immunome beats GlobeStar Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate. Immunome, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bothell, Washington.

About GlobeStar Therapeutics

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. It offers Amethyst, a compound intended to treat neurodegeneration. The company was formerly known as AngioSoma, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation in July 2021. GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation is based in Richland, Washington.

