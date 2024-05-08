Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,039,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after buying an additional 80,620 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,686,000 after acquiring an additional 271,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 268,406 shares during the period. Finally, Emory University purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.97. 2,505,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,982. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

