ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZI. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 25.1 %

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 19,929,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

