Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.82. 26,483,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 42,291,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 13.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,416 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
