The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 252096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,479.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $64,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

