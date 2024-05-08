Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.25

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 465300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Frontline Stock Up 1.1 %
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 50.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 175.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 89,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Frontline by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
