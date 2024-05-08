Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Copart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Copart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,343. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.