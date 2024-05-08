Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.67. 155,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,174. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

