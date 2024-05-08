Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,176,202. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

