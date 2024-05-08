Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,488,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $514.03. 74,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,889. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.70 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $514.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.03.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

