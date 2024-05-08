ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $181.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS. ATI Physical Therapy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance
Shares of ATIP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $21.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.34.
