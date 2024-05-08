ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $181.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS. ATI Physical Therapy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of ATIP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $21.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.34.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

