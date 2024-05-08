Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1574 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Price Performance
GBLBY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $10.23.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile
