Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Up to $11.03

Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $11.40. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 532,071 shares.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $859.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.