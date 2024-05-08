Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 85,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 42,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.88 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

