4,778 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

WBS opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

