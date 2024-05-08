Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,109 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 39,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 204.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 905,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,824,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 177,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,250,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,271,354,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.75.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

