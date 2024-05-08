Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.0 million-$63.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.2 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.380 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

