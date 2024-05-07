Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.88

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.88 and last traded at $86.84, with a volume of 141277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hibbett

Hibbett Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 5.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Hibbett by 9.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Hibbett by 3.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.