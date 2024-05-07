Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,414 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.3 %

Target stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,099. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.54. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

