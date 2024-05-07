Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.51

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 210871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.
Several brokerages have issued reports on EWTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.
In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $59,604.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at $273,778.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $59,604.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,778.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $36,987.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,495.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,287 shares of company stock worth $852,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $107,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
