NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 23,828,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 56,844,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Get NIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in NIO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 15.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in NIO by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.