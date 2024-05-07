NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 23,828,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 56,844,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.
NIO Stock Down 3.2 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NIO
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in NIO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 15.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in NIO by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
