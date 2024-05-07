Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $387.00 and last traded at $386.66. 143,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,599,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $383.05.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

The firm has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,637 shares of company stock worth $88,483,248 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

