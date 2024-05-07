Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 1.4% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $10.47. 35,682,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 41,780,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,885 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,040 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 22.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,029 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
