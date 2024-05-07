Gavilan Investment Partners LLC Invests $12.26 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,262,000. ASML comprises approximately 4.6% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded down $5.76 on Tuesday, hitting $911.16. 419,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,052. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $950.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $819.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.