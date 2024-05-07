Idaho Trust Bank Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Idaho Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,464,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,164. The stock has a market cap of $447.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $410.67 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $514.69 and a 200 day moving average of $485.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

