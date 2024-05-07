Idaho Trust Bank Sells 18,192 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Idaho Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,814,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,591,000 after acquiring an additional 231,163 shares during the last quarter.

VV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,182. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.73 and a fifty-two week high of $241.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.16 and its 200-day moving average is $221.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

