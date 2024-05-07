ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.86. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.
ONE Gas Stock Down 0.9 %
OGS traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on ONE Gas
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ONE Gas
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Automotive Parts Makers Growing at Double-Digit Rates
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Freshpet Surges 10%: Fresh Highs to Come for This Pet Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.