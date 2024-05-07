DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. 415,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,633. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $413,952.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

