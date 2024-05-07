Stephens Raises Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target to $17.50

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FULT. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FULT traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 351,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,306. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

