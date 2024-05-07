Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $204.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

