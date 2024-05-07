Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 14.6 %

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,452.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,452.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $931,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 736,191 shares of company stock worth $9,733,700. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

