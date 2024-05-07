Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,159 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in General Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $167.94 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $167.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

