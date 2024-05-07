Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,030 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $4,449,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 145,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

MCHP opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.