DHI Group’s (DHX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

DHI Group Stock Performance

DHX opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $128.24 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.22.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in DHI Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 133.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

